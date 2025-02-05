Head-To-Head Comparison: Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) and Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Everus and Toll Brothers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Everus alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everus N/A N/A N/A Toll Brothers 14.48% 19.64% 11.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Toll Brothers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Toll Brothers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everus $2.73 billion 1.31 $137.23 million N/A N/A Toll Brothers $10.85 billion 1.25 $1.57 billion $15.03 9.02

This table compares Everus and Toll Brothers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Toll Brothers has higher revenue and earnings than Everus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Everus and Toll Brothers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everus 0 2 2 0 2.50 Toll Brothers 1 5 8 1 2.60

Everus currently has a consensus price target of $73.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.96%. Toll Brothers has a consensus price target of $156.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.01%. Given Toll Brothers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Toll Brothers is more favorable than Everus.

Summary

Toll Brothers beats Everus on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everus

(Get Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments. In addition, it provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies. Further, the company owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and component manufacturing operations. It serves luxury first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.