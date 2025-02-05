Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,065,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 106,582 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 217.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 209,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,549,000 after acquiring an additional 72,945 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,064,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after acquiring an additional 575,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director Diana Glassman sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $159,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,762.02. The trade was a 37.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth English Neikirk sold 83,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $770,197.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,714.33. This represents a 44.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,991 shares of company stock worth $2,607,137 over the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of HLX opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.18 and a beta of 2.43. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

HLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

