Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

HFRO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. 401,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,962. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

