Hotel Stocks To Follow Today – February 04th

Booking, Sysco, Carnival Co. &, Kraft Heinz, Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and Wynn Resorts are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks refer to publicly traded companies that own or operate hotels and related properties. Investors can buy shares of these companies to invest in the hospitality industry and potentially earn dividends and capital appreciation based on the performance of the hotels in the company’s portfolio. The value of hotel stocks can fluctuate based on factors such as occupancy rates, economic conditions, and travel trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,689.32. 108,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,910. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,983.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,442.11. The firm has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Sysco (SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Shares of SYY traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.27. 3,403,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,572. Sysco has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $82.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. 6,284,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,031,455. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. 4,274,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,786,008. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.68. The company had a trading volume of 408,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.42. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $295.45.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

NYSE:HLT traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.16. The company had a trading volume of 419,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.83. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $259.01.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.97. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38.

