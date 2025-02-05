Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 37.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,533,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.12 and a twelve month high of $129.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HWM shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

