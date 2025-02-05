HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.698-3.698 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.6 billion. HOYA also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

HOCPY traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.40. 18,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,341. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.66. HOYA has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.94. HOYA had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HOYA will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

