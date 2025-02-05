H&R Block’s (HRB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.09% from the company’s current price.
H&R Block Stock Performance
HRB stock opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $68.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 212.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block
H&R Block Company Profile
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than H&R Block
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Stocks Under $10 That Could Turn Risk Into Reward
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Tesla Just Shook the Market—Will It Crash or Soar Next?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Advanced Micro Devices Bottoms Out: Nowhere to Go But Up in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.