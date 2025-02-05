H&R Block’s (HRB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.09% from the company’s current price.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB stock opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $68.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 212.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

H&R Block Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 606.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.