HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,756,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after acquiring an additional 939,520 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 675,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,106,000 after acquiring an additional 148,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $275.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.72 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.