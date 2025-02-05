HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Has $14.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2474 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.