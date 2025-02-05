HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for 1.6% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 127,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 312,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS JMUB opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

