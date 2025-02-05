Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Announces Earnings Results

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell updated its FY 2025 guidance to 17.350-17.850 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $17.35-17.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $401.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $342.85 and a 1-year high of $481.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.00 and its 200-day moving average is $422.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $471.50.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total transaction of $533,332.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,553.40. The trade was a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

