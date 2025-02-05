Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director H Eugene Lockhart Sells 1,042 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $130,406.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,700.80. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $127,968.02.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.17. 14,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.33. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $133.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HURN. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 121,371 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $12,197,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,336,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 574,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

