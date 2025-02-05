Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Ichor had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%.

Ichor Stock Up 4.4 %

Ichor stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ichor has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $951.52 million, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

