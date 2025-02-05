IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01, Zacks reports. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. IDEX updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.100-8.450 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.600-1.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $200.83 on Wednesday. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $248.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.86.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

