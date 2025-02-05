IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Time to Buy?

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $230.81 and last traded at $230.51. 173,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 216,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.72.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.52.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 7.00%.

In related news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $715,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,001.78. The trade was a 12.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 7,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.32, for a total transaction of $2,053,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,831,822.12. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,029 over the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in IES during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in IES by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in IES by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of IES by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

