Ilika (LON:IKA) Trading 14.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39). Approximately 185,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 469,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.34).

Ilika Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 15.43. The stock has a market cap of £52.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.97.

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Ilika had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 230.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Ilika plc will post -5.0199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc (LON: IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Ilika works closely with its ecosystem of partners to provide them with customisable Stereax micro batteries that provide the specific power requirements their IoT or MedTech application requires.

