Ilika (LON:IKA) Trading Up 26.1% – What’s Next?

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 26.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.06 ($0.43). 1,050,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 504,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.34).

Ilika Trading Up 27.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1,145.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a current ratio of 7.86.

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Ilika had a negative net margin of 230.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ilika plc will post -5.0199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ilika

Ilika plc (LON: IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Ilika works closely with its ecosystem of partners to provide them with customisable Stereax micro batteries that provide the specific power requirements their IoT or MedTech application requires.

