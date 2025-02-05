ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 8.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) fell 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.59 ($0.06). 7,105,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 22,291,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).
ImmuPharma Trading Down 8.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £19.10 million, a P/E ratio of -458.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.89.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
