Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Shares Sold by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October makes up approximately 0.3% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOCT. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 9.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 22.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 2.4 %

BATS BOCT opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $185.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

