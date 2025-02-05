Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,278,000 after buying an additional 58,882 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 947,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54,070 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 70.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,007,000 after purchasing an additional 372,045 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 28.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 661,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

