Insider Buying: FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,919,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,946,842.96. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FB Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

FB Financial stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,649. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.15. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on FB Financial

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,225,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.