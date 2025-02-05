Insider Buying: Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Acquires 21,678 Shares of Stock

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 21,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $390,204.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,403,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,258,464. The trade was a 0.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Up 1.0 %
TCI stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.99 million, a PE ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 0.52. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66.
Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
