Insider Selling: Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Insider Sells 14,746 Shares of Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) insider Timothy L. Moore sold 14,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $25,215.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,719.23. This represents a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

ALLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. 2,197,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,227,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 407,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 507,021 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,446,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 486,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 460,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.73.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

