Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Sells 1,541 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CEO Kyle Gano sold 1,541 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.87, for a total value of $235,572.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,909,252.86. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kyle Gano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $9,197,500.00.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.42. The company had a trading volume of 814,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.51. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $110.95 and a one year high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

