Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25), Zacks reports. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Intapp updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.830-0.870 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.210-0.230 EPS.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.51. 1,337,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36. Intapp has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on INTA. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.64.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $190,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,728.36. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 22,373 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $1,540,828.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 402,624 shares of company stock worth $24,954,154. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

