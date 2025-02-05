Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.210-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $128.3 million-$129.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.4 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.830-0.870 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

Get Intapp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intapp

Intapp Trading Down 16.2 %

INTA stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.68 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $190,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,728.36. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 44,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,733.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,093,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,055,935.60. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,846 shares of company stock worth $20,158,913. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.