Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.830-0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $498.5 million-$502.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.5 million. Intapp also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.210-0.230 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.64.

Get Intapp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTA

Intapp Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.51. 1,337,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,366. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.48 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. Equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $1,196,318.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 803,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,641,620. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 35,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $1,940,240.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,238,600.97. The trade was a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,624 shares of company stock worth $24,954,154 in the last 90 days. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.