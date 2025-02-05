Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 0.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 33,002,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 71,441,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 869,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 58,021 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

