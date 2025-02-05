Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Shares Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 1,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Intellinetics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 million, a P/E ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

Insider Activity at Intellinetics

In other news, Director John C. Guttilla acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,622.50. The trade was a 19.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Intellinetics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intellinetics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellinetics, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:INLX Free Report ) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Intellinetics worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.