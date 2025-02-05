Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Shares Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 1,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.
Intellinetics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 million, a P/E ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 0.39.
Insider Activity at Intellinetics
In other news, Director John C. Guttilla acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,622.50. The trade was a 19.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Intellinetics
Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intellinetics
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.