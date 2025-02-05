Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Purchased by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 670,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,437 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 0.12% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PICB. Urban Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp now owns 894,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 427.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41,306 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PICB opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

