Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

VMO opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

