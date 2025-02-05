Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Lion Street Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 21.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 34.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 18.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.6% in the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $524.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $519.78 and a 200 day moving average of $494.47. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

