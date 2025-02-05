Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Bought by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,467,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up about 13.2% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $143,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $86.46 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average of $98.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.