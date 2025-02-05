Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Bought by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,467,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up about 13.2% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $143,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $86.46 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average of $98.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

