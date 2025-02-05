Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

IIM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 254,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,924. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

