Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
IIM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 254,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,924. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $13.10.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
