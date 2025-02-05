iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,220 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $115.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.24. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.3292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

