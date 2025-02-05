iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,014 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $83,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

