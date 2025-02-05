iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 241,958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 86,885 shares.The stock last traded at $62.70 and had previously closed at $62.22.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.