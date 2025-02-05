iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Brewster Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $604.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $521.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $492.59 and a 1-year high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

