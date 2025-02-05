iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USRT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period.

USRT stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.36. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

