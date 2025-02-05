iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 1131588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 106,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

