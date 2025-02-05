iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 754,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 354,417 shares.The stock last traded at $22.20 and had previously closed at $22.27.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.0762 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.