iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 754,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 354,417 shares.The stock last traded at $22.20 and had previously closed at $22.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.0762 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTH. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $268,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

