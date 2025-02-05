iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 710,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 322,083 shares.The stock last traded at $21.92 and had previously closed at $21.99.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.0752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
