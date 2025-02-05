iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 710,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 322,083 shares.The stock last traded at $21.92 and had previously closed at $21.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.0752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTI. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 682,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 235,642 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 18,918 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 67.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.