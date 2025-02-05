iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Aua Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Aua Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.3% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $84.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.