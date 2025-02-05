iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,494 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

