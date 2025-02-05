iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,720,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,960,669 shares.The stock last traded at $55.88 and had previously closed at $56.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $58.67. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9999 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 75,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

