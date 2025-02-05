iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,720,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,960,669 shares.The stock last traded at $55.88 and had previously closed at $56.42.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $58.67. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9999 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
