iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.92 and last traded at $56.88. 21,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 25,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $369.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF stock. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

