iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Ping Capital Management Inc.

Ping Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.4% of Ping Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ping Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $226.93 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.06 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

