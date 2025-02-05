iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $38,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,457.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 665,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after acquiring an additional 622,725 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,029,000 after acquiring an additional 564,826 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 789.1% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 506,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,567,000 after acquiring an additional 449,917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 308.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after acquiring an additional 200,069 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,154,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,988 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $167.45 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $183.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.41. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.