iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Acquired by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 121,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

NEAR stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

