iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 164.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,291 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 10.6% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.4033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

